Public Safety

Police defend handling of Old Firm match

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice Scotland has defended its handling of the Old Firm match at Celtic Park after missiles were thrown between fans at the end of the game. Rangers said its supporters had been left "unprotected" and that elderly and disabled fans had been injured by bottles and other missiles. Celtic...

Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kelly Hartigan-Burns death: Officer to fight misconduct ruling

A former police sergeant who "lost control" while dealing with an arrested woman who later died will appeal against a gross misconduct ruling. Jason Marsden was working as a custody sergeant for Lancashire Police when Kelly Hartigan-Burns, 35, was brought into a police station in Blackburn. She was put in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.A man has this evening been charged by detectives with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon https://t.co/e1IlyOljTF pic.twitter.com/70mxx2Tqkj— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) April 27, 2022He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time. Read More Calls for Tory MP probed over Commons porn claim to be sacked – live
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: The mission to choose crown's Scafell Pike stone

A woman who climbed Scafell Pike to collect a stone for the Commonwealth of Nations Globe says she did not realise the "huge responsibility" she was under until she reached the summit. The blue globe, which features stones from the UK's four highest peaks, will become a centrepiece in a...
WORLD
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Neighbours 'heard child's screams' through walls

Neighbours of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old baby heard the screams of a child, a jury was told. Laura Castle was trying to adopt Leiland Corkill when he died in January 2021 after suffering brain injuries at her home in Barrow, Cumbria. Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Wales Police officer sacked for perverting course of justice

A policeman who made several false accusations about a university student has been sacked and barred from serving as an officer again. PC Abubakar Masum was found of guilty of perverting the course of justice at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 March . He falsely accused the 23-year-old student of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Striking bin workers hold Coventry city centre rally

Dozens of striking bin workers have staged a rally, marching through Coventry to the city's Council House. An all-out strike has been staged in the city since 31 January by about 70 refuse lorry drivers in a pay dispute with the authority. They were joined by Unite union members from...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Katie Kenyon: Police confirm body found in forest is missing mother of two

A body found in the search for missing Katie Kenyon has been confirmed by police to be the mother-of-two.Ms Kenyon, 33, was last seen getting into a silver Ford Transit van in Burnley at around 9.30am on 22 April, which then headed towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire, police said.A post-mortem examination carried out by the Home Office confirmed that she died of head injuries.Lancashire Police found a body on Friday night in the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.On Friday, Andrew Burfield, 50, appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Seven injured in police chase of suspected kidnapper in Bristol

Seven people were injured during a police chase of a man suspected of kidnapping a woman. Officers pursued a silver Ford amid reports that a woman was forced into it "against her will" on Anchor Road, Bristol, just before midnight. The car was followed on to the M32 before being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police hunt for ‘stocky’ man as walkers repeatedly pushed into canal

Police are hunting for a “stocky” man with balding hair who has allegedly been pushing people into a canal in Edinburgh.Officers have been patrolling Union Canal in the Scottish capital in search for the man, described aged around 60 “with grey/balding hair”.It comes following a spate of incidents which has seen walkers and cyclists using the busy canal path being shoved into the water.Passers-by reported witnessing a woman being pushed off her bike into the water by a man in the latest incident on Wednesday.Police said they were aware of a number of incidents between Monday 18 April and Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police begin dig in search for remains of murdered Lynda Spence

Police have started digging in a remote area of the Argyll countryside in the hunt for the remains of a woman who was tortured and killed more than a decade ago.Lynda Spence, 27, was murdered in 2011. Her killers were convicted but her remains have never been found.Forensic officers began scouring an area near Dunoon, in March, in the search for her body.Police Scotland said that a detailed assessment of the site has been completed and have began digging to search for further evidence.Detective Superintendent Suzanne Chow said: “A detailed assessment of the location has been completed and we have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

