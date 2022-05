If you think there are a lot of Wawa stores now, just wait until you see what happens over the next several years. If you have traveled to Orlando, FL, over the past several years, you know that as soon as you drive out of the airport, you'll pass a Wawa. Knowing that countless people fly from the Philadelphia area to central Florida for vacation, Wawa stores began popping up in the Sunshine State ten years ago. Since then, Wawa stores are now as common in Florida as they are in the Garden State.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO