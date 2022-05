Britain could face a heatwave from around mid-May, the Met Office has said, as temperatures start to climb from Saturday onwards.Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather could get “very warm” later this month, peaking around 22C or 23C in the south of England.“Temperatures are several degrees above where they should be at this time of year,” he said.He added there was a “small chance” that temperatures could rise into the mid-twenties, meaning a “brief” heatwave.As we move through May, there are already some asking when could we see a #heatwaveBut what is the official definition of a heatwave? Get the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO