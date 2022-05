MINT HILL, NC – Community members from the town of Mint Hill gathered on Thursday, April 21, for the 10th Annual Blessed Assurance Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament, held at the Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation, raised money to assist in the care of disabled veterans, seniors, and adults suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other illnesses.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO