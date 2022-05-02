ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Police: All Camaro robbery suspects released from jail

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7FXB_0fQFY7Qf00

UPDATE (5/3) — All the suspects in the Camaro robberies from the General Motors Grand River Assembly Plant lot have been released from jail, a spokesperson for the Michigan State Police said.

The suspects have been released pending further investigation from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, MSP said.

On Monday, MSP told 6 News they had nine people in custody after a police chase early in the morning.

Eight of the nine suspects are from the Detroit area, and one is from Saginaw, police say. The suspects are between the ages of 20-24.

MSP did not share any other information as to why the subjects were released from jail.

Back on Monday, officials said state troopers from the Lansing and Brighton Posts rushed to I-96 to find the Chevy Camaros that were stolen from the General Motors plant in Lansing.

Eventually, troopers located five stolen Camaros traveling at high speeds on I-96.

Police say traffic stops were attempted on all the cars, but they refused to stop and the chases went into Ingham, Livingston, and Oakland Counties.

Some of the stolen cars crashed after police used stop sticks.

Police told 6 News Monday that the nine people who were arrested were taken to the Lansing City Jail. MSP said the suspects face numerous charges, including Flee & Elude, Receiving and Concealing of a Stolen Vehicle – $20,000.00, Conspiracy to Commit an Illegal Act, and more.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZxuW_0fQFY7Qf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41P3fh_0fQFY7Qf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GFsR_0fQFY7Qf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArIOe_0fQFY7Qf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcN9E_0fQFY7Qf00

The approximate value of the stolen cars is $375,000, officials say.

Earlier Monday, Lansing Police told 6 News seven Camaros were stolen from the GM production facility on 920 Townsend St.

According to the LPD, one Camaro was recovered after a crash right outside the facility.

This is not the first time several cars have been stolen , and Lansing Police say there is a pattern and possible organization behind these crimes . The facility was also robbed on Sunday, May 1, as well as back in March, police say.

Some of the cars stolen in the past have been recovered throughout Michigan.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement to recover stolen vehicles from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant. We’ll be enhancing our security at the plant and surrounding parking lots.”

Statement from General Motors

If you have any information on these incidents, call the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600.

Comments / 13

Mary
4d ago

kind of looks like an inside job to me how many times have they been broken into and they're getting the cars out of there I'd like to know how unless there's somebody on the inside

Reply(5)
2
