Adler faces no criminal law issues, says company chairman

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - There are no criminal law issues at German real estate group Adler, the company’s chairman said on Monday, after its board of directors resigned on Saturday as an auditor declined to give an opinion on the company’s financial statements.

“We will, of course, deal with the issue. That is the duty of the board. But I don’t see anything there at the moment that I can comment on,” Stefan Kirsten said in a news conference.

He also said that Adler, which has been embroiled in an accounting investigation after allegations by short seller Fraser Perring’s Viceroy Research last October, was still legally able to pay dividends.

The company will decide on its 2021 dividend in mid-May, Kirsten said. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, Editing by Miranda Murray)

