ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nordic stocks hit by flash crash, broker says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Nordic stocks fell sharply on Monday before partly recovering in what brokers Nordnet said was a “flash crash” that caused a brief market panic.

A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took place just before 0800 GMT. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen, Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korean stocks little changed; 10-yr treasury yield hits 8-yr high

* KOSPI slightly up, foreigners net buyers * Korean won little changed against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-yr high SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays. ** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield hit an eight-year high. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.69 points, or 0.17%, at 2,692.14 as of 0128 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.61%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.0 billion won ($25.28 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The stock market was supported by Wall Street's rebound overnight and hopes for easing of supply-chain disruptions with China's COVID-19 infections decreasing, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** South Korea's consumer prices in April rose much faster than expected and at their quickest pace in 13-1/2 years compared with a year earlier, led by a surge in energy and some food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. ** After the data release, a senior central bank official said the country's consumer inflation would likely stay above 4.0% for a while and stressed the need to manage inflation expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,265.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.0 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 104.84. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.128%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis point to 3.383% after hitting the highest since May 14, 2014 at 3.426%. ($1 = 1,265.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Brokers#Flash Crash#Copenhagen#Nordic#Euronext Oslo
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany drops opposition to Russian oil ban, ministers say

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Two senior ministers in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday said Germany would be ready to back an immediate European Union ban on Russian oil imports, and that Europe's biggest economy could weather shortages and price hikes. The comments by Finance Minister Christian Lindner and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Dollar dips before Fed announcement, Aussie gains after rate hike

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors evaluated how much of the Federal Reserve's expected move to hike rates this week and beyond was already priced in. The dollar index hit a 20-year high last week on expectations the U.S. central bank will be...
BUSINESS
WOKV

Stocks drift, bond yields rise as markets wait for the Fed

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed and bond yields rose Wednesday ahead of a widely expected interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. Oil prices rose as Europe moved toward banning Russian oil. Crude oil prices rose 3.7% after Europe took a step closer to placing...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian cheesemaker to snap up idled PepsiCo juice business

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia has approved the purchase of PepsiCo (PEP.O) owned Wimm-Bill-Dann Beverages by a local cheesemaker, the anti-monopoly service said on Wednesday, a business the U.S. food and drink giant said it decided to sell last year. In early March PepsiCo said it was suspending sales of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese shares fall ahead of holidays, U.S. FOMC meet

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday, after Wall Street fell sharply last week, while investors were cautious ahead of a series of public holidays and a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee. The Nikkei share average fell 0.53% to 26,704.60...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EV firm Atlis plans U.S. stock market listing amid IPO drought

(Reuters) - Atlis Motor Vehicles has become the latest startup in the electric-vehicle space to unveil plans for an initial public offering as the global push towards electrification accelerates. The Mesa, Arizona-based company is developing an electric truck that it says can match the towing and payload capabilities of diesel-powered...
MESA, AZ
Reuters

UPDATE 2-London Metal Exchange bars Russian lead from its market

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday it had stopped allowing Russian-produced lead into its warehouses following European Union sanctions on the country’s products, effectively shutting Russian lead out of the world’s biggest metals market. Russia is not a major producer of...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

May 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers. Requests stood at 98.4 million cubic metres (mcm) for Wednesday comparing with 98.96 mcm on Tuesday. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU clears $11.6 billion German scheme for companies hit by Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU competition regulators on Wednesday approved a 11-billion-euro ($11.58 billion) German scheme to help companies hit by sanctions against Russia, similar to those proposed recently by other EU governments. Under the German scheme, companies can secure loans covered by a state guarantee not exceeding 90% of the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU regulators charge Apple with keeping rivals from pay technology

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators charged Apple on Monday with restricting access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could force the iPhone maker to open its mobile payment system to rivals. “The (European) Commission takes issue with the decision by Apple to prevent mobile...
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy