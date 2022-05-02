ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

May 3, 2022 Election Day Vote Centers

By Editor Editor
city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Previously, a voter was required to vote at the polling place within the precinct they resided. Now, a voter can choose to vote at any Vote Center that is convenient for them. On Election Day, May 3, 2022, the polls open at 6:00 AM and close at 6:00 PM....

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Election day in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday, May 3rd, is primary voting day throughout Indiana. There are 17 different locations you can go to vote in Vigo County. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. LINK | Election results. The Vigo County's Chief Deputy Clerk, Leanna Moore, says...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Baptist Church#Election Day#Politics#Vote Center#The Election Office#The Old North High School#Bethlehem United Church#Blue Grass Church#Calvary Temple Assembly#Methodist Temple 2109#Lincoln Ave
WIBC.com

Polling Data Shows Indiana’s 1st District “leaning Democrat”

GARY, Ind. — With Primary Day next Tuesday, Republicans are optimistic that whichever candidate wins the GOP primary for Indiana 1st congressional district will be a formidable opponent for incumbent Congressman Frank Mrvan (D). Indiana’s 1st district has been held by Democrats since the early 1930s, but recent polling...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The frontrunners in a northwest Indiana primary say their supporters are excited at the prospect of flipping a Congressional seat. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District covers the northwest part of the state, including Gary, Hammond and Crown Point. Democrats have held the seat since 1931, with Frank Mrvan the current officeholder. Earlier this month, both Politico and the Cook Political Report moved the seat into the “lean Democrat” category, suggesting weakening Democratic support.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

2022 Primary Election Wrap-Up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2022 Primary Election has come to an end and now the preparation begins for the general election this November. For Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young, the road to November comes easy as the Incumbent Senator ran unopposed. Meanwhile, several hotly contested primary races were decided on Tuesday Night, particularly in the Democratic race for Indiana House District 3 where Gary Snyder defeated Aaron Calkins and Phillip Beachy. Snyder will challenge Incumbent Republican Jim Banks for the seat overall this fall who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Incumbent sheriff unseated in Kosciusko County

It was a tight race in Kosciusko County to decide who would be the Republican Nominee for Sheriff. Jim Smith won by 534 votes. He and his team have been celebrating what he is calling a huge victory. Smith told WSBT that he knew it was going to be a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Residents try to block proposed highway in southern Indiana

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The regional development authority Mid-States Corridor is teaming up with INDOT to build a route linking Southern and Central Indiana. After studying several routes, it settled on a proposal paralleling Highway 231, bypassing the towns of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee. The entire span would start...
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Bruce Borders defeats Jeff Ellington in Indiana House District 45 Race

Incumbent Republican Bruce Borders defeated Jeff Ellington in the Indiana House District 45 primary race. Borders defeated Ellington by a little over 500 votes. He has served in the Indiana house for the last 16 years. Borders campaigned on being socially and fiscally conservative. He has told us before some...
INDIANA STATE
The Herald-Times

Which local candidates in state and federal races will move on to the General Election?

With seats in the Indiana statehouse and in Congress up for grabs this year, some local figures are headed for the general election. Monroe County Commissioner Penny Githens fended off outgoing Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain's bid to be the Democratic nominee for state representative in District 62. Githens earned 68.85% of the vote in Monroe County and 68.2% of the vote in the entire district.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

After 92 Years, Is NW Indiana’s Congressional District Ripe to Flip?

(CROWN POINT, Ind.) – Republicans’ hopes of winning control of the House include a bid to flip an Indiana seat in an unlikely place. Northwest Indiana’s First District hasn’t elected a Republican in nearly a century — the party hasn’t even come within 12 points since 1956. First-term Congressman Frank J. Mrvan continued that streak last election, winning by 16 points. But his 57% of the vote was Democrats’ lowest percentage in 26 years — and Joe Biden ran three points behind that, continuing a shrinking Democratic performance over the last decade. Both parties and independent analysts list the district as one of the battlegrounds which will determine the next House majority.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy