ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, KY

PHOTOS – Madisonville 11 Logan County 0

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadisonville-North Hopkins scored an 11-0 shutout win...

www.yoursportsedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madisonville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Logan County, KY
Education
Logan County, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Madisonville, KY
Sports
City
Madisonville, KY
County
Logan County, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Highschoolsports#Yse
WTVQ

Kentucky adds two SEC transfers to their roster

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Eniya (eh-NIGH-uh) Russell, who played in 23 games for the 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Ajae (pronounced like Asia) Petty, who was one of the top post players coming out of high school in 2020 and played 31 career games at LSU, have signed with head coach Kyra Elzy and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball program as undergraduate transfers. Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining with the 2022-23 season being their junior season collegiately.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned school bus injures students in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials say some students were injured after a Kentucky school bus hydroplaned in rainy weather and overturned on I-64. The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the roadway early Tuesday morning. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan told news outlets that 21 students were on the bus and some […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

A school building says farewell to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro middle school gave the community one last chance to walk down its school halls. Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) hosted a Farewell Open House on May 1. The community was invited to visit the school at 1415 East 4th Street to tour the building and say farewell as DCMS […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Asphalt Resurfacing for I-69 begins May 4

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction work will begin on May 4 for a section of I-69 in Henderson County. The work will include asphalt resurfacing and roadway restoration. The work will be addressed between MP 142.334 to MP 148.090.  The work zone is between US 41, KY 416 and KY 2675.    Drivers should anticipate lane and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WEHT/WTVW

First Fridays are back in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson is bringing back First Fridays starting on May 6. First Fridays is a free midday concert series happening on the first Friday of each month. May 6’s First Friday will be located at The Perch at the 200 block of Second Street from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monte Skelton […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTVQ

Asbury basketball star leads team on and off the court

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – “I would get 300 hundred 500 shots a day,” Asbury star basketball player Autumn Herriford says. It’s that level of hard work and discipline that makes Autumn Herriford the special basketball player she is. “I’ve been coaching for about 25 years. Coached...
WILMORE, KY
KFVS12

Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club needs host families for 7th season

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Chiefs Baseball Club is looking for host families. The 2022 season begins Thursday, June 2 at home against Fulton. Currently, they say several players need host families. “Being a host family for one of these amazing players is one of the best experiences that...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy