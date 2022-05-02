ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SPD investigates Sunday night shooting; man says he was shot in legs at gas station

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A man visiting from out of town says he was shot at a local gas station Sunday night. Now police are on the hunt for a possible shooter. According...

www.ktbs.com

MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
KTAL

SPD: 2 wanted in connection with weekend shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have identified two suspects wanted on warrants in connection with a shooting in Highland over the weekend that left one man wounded. It happened just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers were called to the 200 block of Prospect Street to investigate reports of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
KSLA

TAPD: Man, woman facing multiple drug charges following search

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are behind bars on multiple drug charges following a search on Thursday, April 28. Michael Hendrickson, 31 and Cassidi Dossey, 41, was each charged with trafficking schedule II methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, POCS schedule VI with intent to deliver four ounces under 25 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHREVEPORT, LA

