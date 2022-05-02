ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 homes destroyed; 3rd damaged in fire near 37th and Wabash

By Jamie Peters
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bBkO_0fQFRWm200

Two homes were destroyed and a third home damaged in a fire between 36th and 37th on Wabash overnight.

Firefighters were called to the fires about 2:50 a.m.

Firefighters say the first home caught fire, and then the fire quickly spread.

The first home also had tires inside and those helped fuel the fire.

A KCMO Fire Department spokesman said heat from the fire caused the paint on one side of a fire truck to melt off.

Firefighters used more than two dozen hand lines to battle the fire.

Two homes were destroyed.

The third home had its roof burned.

A nearby church had its exterior windows damaged by heat from the the house where the fire started, the spokesperson said.

At this point, the cause is undetermined because of the destruction caused by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Video: Early morning fire rips through Topeka building

CORRECTION: KSNT incorrectly identified the building involved in an early morning fire as US Foods; the building belongs to Industrial Maintenance, Inc. of Topeka. (Video by Brock Safarick) TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple agencies responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Industrial Maintenance, Inc. in Topeka. Industrial Maintenance, Inc. is a family-owned millwright and fabrication business, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

Fire burns down building in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. According to interim Battalion Chief Darin Miller, 2 fire trucks responded to the scene on May 3rd and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The garage […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Accident#Kcmo Fire Department
KMBC.com

Police identify two killed in high-speed crash into KCMO building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified thevictims of a high-speed car crash into a building early Monday morning. Police said officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they saw a gray Chevy Corvette approaching at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Corvette reportedly pulled into the oncoming lanes to pass vehicles stopped at the intersection, then turned left towards East 31st Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver rescued from high water on Missouri highway

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The driver of a semi is rescued from the cab of his truck, after driving into high water. Around midnight Thursday (5/5) the Carl Junction Fire Department was dispatched to rescue the single occupant of a semi truck, after that driver found himself in more than two feet of water which […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KCTV 5

Clay county family on edge after remains found nearby

More than 30 students’ vehicles were damaged near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. KCK man found guilty of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in 2018. Devonte Wash was found Guilty on Monday for capital murder. Wash shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 just hours before they were to find out the sex of the baby.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Local woman hurt in wreck

A Lebanon woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:53 a.m. Saturday on Missouri 64 at Route KK. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Candi L. Rogers, 41, of Lebanon, the driver of an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn and was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Kristen M. Gates, 44, of Tunas. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy