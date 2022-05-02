2 homes destroyed; 3rd damaged in fire near 37th and Wabash

Two homes were destroyed and a third home damaged in a fire between 36th and 37th on Wabash overnight.

Firefighters were called to the fires about 2:50 a.m.

Firefighters say the first home caught fire, and then the fire quickly spread.

The first home also had tires inside and those helped fuel the fire.

A KCMO Fire Department spokesman said heat from the fire caused the paint on one side of a fire truck to melt off.

Firefighters used more than two dozen hand lines to battle the fire.

Two homes were destroyed.

The third home had its roof burned.

A nearby church had its exterior windows damaged by heat from the the house where the fire started, the spokesperson said.

At this point, the cause is undetermined because of the destruction caused by the fire.

No injuries were reported.