Acting Showcase at Prince George’s Community College, May 5 noon, In Person

National College Decision Day occurs every May 1. Michael Anderson Jr.—a Prince George’s County, Md. based senior who is counting down to graduation day on May 27, 2022 at Bishop McNamara High School —landed $272,000.00 in scholarship and grants offers from a variety of colleges. He recently made a big decision about where he would like to attend college. He is excited about becoming a part of Bowie State’s freshman class and lacrosse team. After offers poured in from academic institutions such as Xavier University, Penn State University, Southern College of Arts & Design, Stevenson University and Bowie State University, the scholar, who recently turned 18 decided to embark upon the Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) route.

BOWIE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO