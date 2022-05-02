ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine returns to start our work week

WTRF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday: Partly cloudy, high of 66. Calm winds. Tuesday: A few showers could be present in the morning but rain will...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Off and on showers and storms continue this week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely for a couple days this week with a few break in between. So it will not rain everywhere each day. You’ll still want the umbrella handy as you head out the door. Severe weather is also possible, especially later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Stormtracker
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Storms expected later this evening in the Mid-South

Tracking a cold front to move into the Mid-South tonight delivering scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms tonight could be strong with gusty winds, and small hail, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Storms tonight will not impact everyone, some of us will get missed as...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WCPO

Strong Storms move into the Tri-State Tuesday, tornadoes possible

We are staring down a gorgeous Monday forecast but let this be your 9 First Warning, severe storms will be possible on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. The gorgeous weather from Sunday has carried over into today and it should last into the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/4 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Showers linger into midday with just some iso'd showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s again. We'll see a leftover shower this evening followed by some clearing the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s. Rain will continue to push through the area Friday night through Saturday night, though the models aren't exactly in agreement with the rain's northward extent. The Euro seems to think the whole area sees rounds of rain during this period, whereas the GFS keeps the bulk of the rain south of the city. For now, we'll go with "rain likely" for the first half of the weekend with clearing, breezy conditions in store for Mother's Day.  
ENVIRONMENT

