Home damaged in overnight fire in Overland Park

The Overland Park Fire Department says three officers were treated for minor smoke inhalation after helping with a fire near 87th and Conser.

Firefighters were called to the home about 3:15 a.m.

According to an Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson, while enroute crews received reports of possible trapped victims in the basement of the home.

Because of those reports a second alarm was called.

First units on the scene reported smoke from the front door of a single story home.

Some residents were outside, but firefighters assisted several residents out of the walkout basement.

The fire was brought under control in a matter of minutes.

The Red Cross is being called in to assist ten occupants with lodging.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen.

They say the home did not have working smoke detectors.

