I'm calling for a recount! In fact, I want others to stand with me in revolt over this bogus list. According to a study conducted by Lawn Starter, New York, NY is the #1 city in America for best brunches. That's fine, I expected that and I'm OK with it but how do you leave Danbury, CT out altogether? This is especially egregious because Orlando, FL made the top 5, coming in at number 5.

21 DAYS AGO