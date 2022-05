(Council Bluffs) Wednesday morning, a plugged sewer line at the Conagra Brands facility in Council Bluffs caused wastewater to overflow, eventually reaching Mosquito Creek. An estimated 100 gallons of domestic sewage ran into a storm drain, then entered Mosquito Creek near the intersection of Harry Langdon Boulevard and Iowa Highway 92. The creek flows about two miles to the Missouri River.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO