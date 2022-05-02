ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

Man killed in apartment fire in downtown Greenfield

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
 2 days ago

GREENFIELD, Ind. — One man is dead following a fire in Greenfield overnight Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment on Main Street in downtown Greenfield sometime after midnight.

“When we went in to do a search of the apartment on the second floor, we found a male victim that was in the apartment. We pulled him out, he was in cardiac arrest,” said Brian Lott, chief of the Greenfield Fire Territory.

The man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a medical helicopter was requested.

At around 4:25 a.m., the Hancock County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man had died.

Chief Lott said the fire was nearly out by the time crews arrived, however, he described it as a smoldering fire that left a lot of smoke in the enclosed apartment.

“The whole upstairs apartment is damaged with heavy thick smoke, and I’m pretty sure that was what the victim succumbed to was the smoke.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe smoking is the cause.

They say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

