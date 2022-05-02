ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Keep Pulling Guns and Bombs Out of Canals

By Andrew Lloyd
In three and a half years of magnet fishing, Phil Styles tells me he has pulled over 80 knives, 40 guns and two live hand grenades from waterways across the UK. He adds that he has also pulled up over a hundred safes, a hospital bed and close to 30 tonnes...

