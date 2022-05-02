Mavericks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Dallas Mavericks have not won any games while the Phoenix Sunshave not won any games

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday May 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN / KTTN/KWRK/KCAZ

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@ESefko

It might be a little purplish tonight in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/91r70RlpYK – 7:34 PM

@Devonte4Graham

Back on @BookCameo for Mother’s Day weekend request / birthdays / weddings … whatever you need book now 🤝🏾❤️💯 – 7:11 PM

@DuaneRankin

“Yeah, that is true.”

Devin Booker agreeing he has no patience to be an #NBA head coach someday.

“I can’t baby anybody out there. I can’t do it.” #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/TwRDASEKz1 – 6:44 PM

@CallieCaplan

Thanks to the Mavs and Suns and the general universe for working their powers to align Games 1 and 2 with my parents’ already-planned week in Phoenix.

10/10 recommend. pic.twitter.com/t5250jR6tw – 6:31 PM

@Suns

Whatever it takes, we are locked in and ready to rise up to the challenge.

Key in and read how we’re ready for Round 2: – 6:12 PM

@Suns

🗣️ We need you here. We need you LOUD!

🎟 https://t.co/mHlXfAluG3 | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qdKtIfMmTO – 5:25 PM

@townbrad

From @Callie Caplan:

‘He likes the challenge’: Luka Doncic will face elite defense from Suns, but he says Mavs are ready dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:20 PM

@Suns

Schedule update for Game 4.

🎟 Limited tickets are still available for our games in Phoenix: https://t.co/T7C3wat109 pic.twitter.com/plcptqO870 – 4:16 PM

@dallasmavs

A lil shoot around cash money 💰

@chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/kH3QMTrDi0 – 4:14 PM

@RomeovilleKid

#IndianaFever fall 101-89 to the Dallas Wings in their final preseason game.

Kelsey Mitchell: 24 pts 8/15

Queen Egbo: 11 pts, 11 rebs, 4/5

NaLyssa Smith 18 pts, 6/9

Emily Engstler: 12 pts, 5 rebs, 4/9

Destanni Henderson: 5 pts, 6 asts, 4 stls, 2/13

Lexie Hull: 2 pts, 1/9 – 4:10 PM

@DuaneRankin

“I don’t know why it was. I wasn’t sure if I was playing before the game. I had to go through some pregame stuff to make sure I was ready to go.”

#NBA fines #Suns $25K for ‘violating league injury report rules’ on Devin Booker’s hamstring azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:05 PM

@TEastNBA

Fever fall in their final preseason game 101-89 to Dallas. 89 is great! 101 is not, especially considering how bad Indiana was on defense in 2021.

That said, I think the Fever will be happy with a combined 42 points from Kelsey Mitchell & NaLyssa Smith. Regular season starts 5/6 – 4:01 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/mX51f9CkKX – 4:00 PM

@CallieCaplan

‘He likes the challenge’: Luka Doncic will face elite defense from Suns, but he says Mavs are ready dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:47 PM

@TheSteinLine

The latest from the NBA’s coaching search grapevine and updates on Jalen Brunson, D’Angelo Russell and the scourge of these playoffs — ugh … injuries — all here in my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-slow-spinn… – 3:41 PM

@CallieCaplan

Learned so much about Reggie Bullock — the brother, father and grandson — in this personal feature from @Brad Townsend.

Make some time to read it before Game 1.

How Reggie Bullock’s arduous journey helped form gritty resolve on full display in Mavs’ playoffs: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:26 PM

@Suns

The best of the best are going head-to-head on basketball’s biggest stage. Get in on the action, and get up to $1000 back if you don’t win your first bet using @FDSportsbook!

📱: https://t.co/CFRHqIrVoK pic.twitter.com/z2c5emzx7C – 3:17 PM

@GeraldBourguet

On Deandre Ayton going against the Mavs’ smaller lineups, how the Suns will try to defend Luka Doncic and more keys to this second-round matchup: https://t.co/AveyvW01o7 pic.twitter.com/FKGj2GGADB – 3:09 PM

@TEastNBA

Fever down 49-48 at the half in Dallas in their final preseason game. Kelsey Mitchell and Queen Egbo filled up the stat sheet for the Fever while rookie

Ameshya Williams-Holliday made her preseason debut. – 3:00 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 3:00 PM

@Suns

Shop the latest Los Suns & Soles styles available online and inside the team shop!

👕: https://t.co/PWE9V6Sf4e pic.twitter.com/pgHHeN5p4g – 2:56 PM

@MarcJSpears

“He knows the more he wins and plays on a big stage, people will have to acknowledge that he is a top-5 player in the league,” Suns head coach Monty Williams on his star guard Devin Booker. bit.ly/3vUOw64 #suns #nba #NBAPlayoffs #mavs – 2:39 PM

@DuaneRankin

“It’s a tough assignment. That’s the fun part about it.” Devin Booker when matched up with Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/hOne18EcgS – 2:26 PM

@DuaneRankin

“Feels great. Ready to go.” Devin Booker his hamstring. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/i5siqnI79c – 2:25 PM

@mikecwright

Tied for 3rd longest streak vs. an opp entering a playoff series (since 1997 playoffs (reg+post), the Suns aren’t feeling themselves despite 9-game streak on Mavs. Devin Booker said: “That’s all out the window now. What we’ve done in the past doesn’t matter now. We’re 0-0.” – 2:23 PM

@Suns

#RallyTheValley by repping The Valley and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!

👕: https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/EVZW4iG2un – 2:20 PM

@GeraldBourguet

“I ain’t get nothing, the Suns got it, man,” Devin Booker joked about the $25,000 fine.

Says he didn’t understand why it was a thing because he didn’t know if he was playing before the game yet: pic.twitter.com/ub3NxSamrp – 2:20 PM

@DuaneRankin

“Just try it, live with the results, and the results were amazing.” Cameron Payne on his dunk in #Pelicans series.

Said it was only the second time he dunked in the #NBA.

“I don’t dunk.”

#NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/p2aXHwx8Zj – 2:14 PM

@SiriusXMNBA

Former #Mavericks Point Guard @Devin Harris explains to @BCusterTV & @ReggieTheus why Dallas is a completely different team compared to the last time they saw Phoenix #MFFL

Tune in at 10 PM ET to hear Game 1 between the #Mavs and #Suns on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/B5ErIjqLQy – 2:14 PM

@KellanOlson

Rare comeback in the shooting game today. Jae Crowder finished first but Devin Booker was able to hit 9 in a row to force the tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/GMgUYOpexk – 2:14 PM

@dallasmavs

Game face activated 😤

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Bw3kNRfNli – 2:00 PM

@DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne tried to be a distraction, but Devin Booker still knocked them down. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/EDfbZQlwJP – 1:56 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic: bantering with Dorian Finney-Smith, chucking up random shots and blocking Shammgod before Mavs’ shootaround.

About as loose as one can get before Game 1 of his first Western Conference semifinals. pic.twitter.com/g3XhXfWlHw – 1:54 PM

@GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges never ceases to entertain pic.twitter.com/kJAcEii1dL – 1:51 PM

@DuaneRankin

Devin Booker corner 3. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/oQj5nMrQOK – 1:48 PM

@DuaneRankin

Landry Shamet gearing up for #Suns-#Mavs series. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/8YAZDRIqSl – 1:47 PM

@townbrad

Doncic up to his usual tricks. pic.twitter.com/IWr4DHAb2S – 1:44 PM

@PeterVecsey1

Ecstatic to be in Phoenix for the Suns first two games of the Mavericks series. Love the freedom of being in the arena as a basketball fan… – 1:09 PM

@Suns

When was the last time the Suns and Mavericks played each other in the playoffs?

BONUS QUESTION: Who was the Suns leading scorer in that series and how many total points did he score?

Comment for your chance to win Game 2 suite tickets. 🎟

@SociosUSA | #RallyTheValley – 1:00 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 1:00 PM

@DuaneRankin

“I feel disrespected if they come out small, I can guard their lineups. I don’t think they can guard ours. That’s just my thing with just punishing teams like that.” Deandre Ayton after 23 and 16 March 13 vs. #Lakers

If #Mavs play small vs. #Suns big? bit.ly/3s538hO – 12:49 PM

@tim_cato

“There’s no downside to this series’ results. Either these challenges are answered, or they confirm the course Dallas set out on months ago when the team began reimagining its future.”

5 key questions for this Mavs-Suns series ($1/month offer inside): theathletic.com/3287407/2022/0… – 12:42 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Every time I look up a Wizards player’s defensive stats in the context of franchise history I’m surprised at the numbers JaVale McGee put up, especially at his age.

Was the 3-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist an underrated Wizard? pic.twitter.com/C0YXcRtNHN – 12:30 PM

@dallasmavs

Join us TONIGHT for a watch party at @thefactoryDE as we take on the Suns in Game 1!

See you at 8:30PM CT!

LET’S BE ROWDY, PROUD AND LOUD, MFFLs!

@MichelobULTRA | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/ZT4xjRLjEW – 12:17 PM

@coopmavs

Plenty of buildup to the third ever Mavs-Suns playoff meeting. Now we get to see it play out. Mavs have not defeated PHX since Luka’s 42-9-11 game in Nov 2019 (9 straight). @PeasRadio pre at 8:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 9:10 @theeagledallas your only LOCAL Mavs Playoff home – 12:08 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/V8vKdBan6Y – 12:00 PM

@townbrad

Half of downtown Phoenix is under construction. I’m told the primary work is to add a rail system in time for next February’s Super Bowl because the last time it was here there was no public transit from the Super Bowl Fan Experience downtown to the stadium.

Sounds familiar. – 11:19 AM

@Suns

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝟏, presented by @MichelobULTRA.

🎟 https://t.co/mHlXfAluG3

🆚 @Dallas Mavericks

🕖 7PM

📍 @footprintcntr

📺 TNT

📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/LAiJA9J6vy – 11:09 AM

@basketballtalk

Jason Kidd on Suns centers: ‘This isn’t Gobert or Whiteside. These guys can put the ball in the basket’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/02/jas… – 11:01 AM

@MarcJSpears

Is Devin Booker the most under appreciated superstar in the NBA? Learn more in @andscape. #suns #mavs #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/3vUOw64 – 10:25 AM

@GeraldBourguet

The Mavs are a better team than the Suns’ first-round opponent, but a more favorable matchup. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about 5 keys to the series for Phoenix, including DA vs. small-ball and defending Luka Doncic: https://t.co/AveyvVIqwz pic.twitter.com/AI1P2uuDEK – 10:03 AM

@dallasmavs

ROUND 2. GAME 1.

🆚 @Phoenix Suns

⌚️ 9PM CT

📺 @NBAonTNT

📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/QjMaPCORU0 – 10:00 AM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 10:00 AM

@coopmavs

Officials for Game 1

#15 Zach Zarba (Mavs 1-2, Suns 4-3)

#58 Josh Tiven (Mavs 4-0, Suns 3-0)

#55 Bill Kennedy (Mavs 1-2, Suns 3-3)

None of these officials worked any of the Mavs-Jazz series. Zarba (G3 win) Tiven (G4 loss) worked 1 game in PHX-NO series. 9:05 tip @theeagledallas – 9:20 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/9o1DHk68lf – 9:00 AM

@RogueBoguesPod

Playoff Picks via @andrewbogut

West

@Golden State Warriors 4 – @Memphis Grizzlies 2

@Phoenix Suns 4 – @Dallas Mavericks 3

East

@MiamiHEAT 4 – @sixers 2

@celtics 4 – @Bucks 2

#nbaplayoffs – 4:38 AM

@RogueBoguesPod

Playoff Picks via @HoopConsultants

West

@Golden State Warriors 4 – @Memphis Grizzlies 2

@Dallas Mavericks 4 – @Phoenix Suns 2

East

@MiamiHEAT 4 – @sixers 1

@celtics 4 – @Bucks 2

#NBAPLAYOFFS – 4:36 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On with @Danny Leroux GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks

…basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 3:45 AM