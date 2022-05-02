Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win while the Boston Celticshave not won any games

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Tuesday May 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@eric_nehm

The Bucks’ injury report has not changed for Game 2 on Tuesday night.

OUT:

Khris Middleton (left MCL sprain)

George Hill (abdominal strain) – 7:17 PM

@ASherrodblakely

Do the Celtics Have an Answer for the Greek Freak? a-list.libsyn.com/do-the-celtics… – 7:10 PM

@JimOwczarski

Dispatches from Boston:

💪 Giannis feels great after a physical game leaves his body beat up ✍🏽 @Lori Nickel

🛑 Why he was asked https://t.co/dotnedIp36

🥊 The #Bucks threw a heck of an opening round punch.

https://t.co/3RjH9DKHBn pic.twitter.com/VGpEuGNeuH – 6:53 PM

@celtics

The quest for the Cup starts tonight 🏆

Good luck, @NHLBruins 🏒 pic.twitter.com/wU57Wl6xG6 – 6:20 PM

@Bucks

Determined. pic.twitter.com/TH8B27tJKL – 6:08 PM

@celtics

“This is just a testament to what we have experienced throughout the season.”

We’ve shown our resiliency all year and now it’s time to do so again as we look to bounce back in Game 2.

nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 5:15 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Celtics Injury Report for Game 2 vs. Milwaukee:

Marcus Smart – Right Thigh Contusion – QUESTIONABLE – 5:01 PM

@celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport for Round 2 Game 2 vs Milwaukee:

Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) – QUESTIONABLE – 4:58 PM

@Bucks

In Photos: Bucks practice in Boston. – 4:56 PM

@BPortistime

#NewProfilePic #BobbyBifocals

Link in My Bio 🕶 pic.twitter.com/W9lIlizz6v – 4:55 PM

@ChrisForsberg_

Marcus Smart the only player on Boston’s injury report. Questionable, as expected, due to the right thigh contusion. – 4:54 PM

@TheSteinLine

The Celtics say Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) is questionable for Game 2 against Milwaukee. – 4:54 PM

@MikeSGallagher

The Celtics had 17 3PAs with 18-24 seconds left on the shot clock yesterday (10.3 average on the season). That was 20.2% of Boston’s FGA volume yesterday (12% on season).

They also had 37 no-dribble 3PAs yesterday (26 average on season). – 4:49 PM

@John_Karalis

Video breakdown: Sloppy, avoidable turnovers doom Celtics in Game 1

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/02/vid… – 4:32 PM

@celtics

We’re looking to regain our offensive rhythm by making adjustments before Game 2. pic.twitter.com/GZRxu3w3Y5 – 4:22 PM

@Murf56

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart’s “questionable” status due to a quad contusion: “It’s more so than just pain tolerance. There’s some tightness and some restriction with movement as well.” …. Says Smart will receive treatment and be reevaluated before Game 2. – 4:12 PM

@knarsu3

Is it a hot take to say Giannis is a better player all-time than KD already? Or does he just need more seasons? – 4:01 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/mX51f9CkKX – 4:00 PM

@AlexKennedyNBA

“We created the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Champion award last season in recognition of Kareem’s leadership, his unwavering commitment to equality and his life-long pursuit of social justice,” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum told @JBlancarteNBA: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ho… – 3:28 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 3:00 PM

@DeonteBurton

Y’all missing the point the Milwaukee bucks are a better defensive team than the Brooklyn Nets were/are – 2:30 PM

@Bucks

👌 pic.twitter.com/grxKt0H199 – 2:28 PM

@StephNoh

Find somebody in your life that follows a plan like Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/nmQynI0cuQ – 2:23 PM

@eric_nehm

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that George Hill will be OUT for Game 2, despite being on the floor today.

Bud: “He was doing a vitamin, doing some individual work. He’s doing a little bit more in his vitamins, but not anything significant or any kind of new update.” – 2:09 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Robert Williams called his shot to the groin area from Giannis’ foot as a “stinger.” Said it took a while to feel normal again. Said team trainers wanted to examine the area. Williams declined the offer. #Celtics – 1:37 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams said that Brook Lopez makes it difficult at the rim, but Williams added that he needs to find areas to be available for passes inside. – 1:36 PM

@ByJayKing

Robert Williams said it’s difficult for him with Brook Lopez around. Said he needs to find the areas to be available for passes from teammates. – 1:35 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams on getting kicked in the balls yesterday: “The trainers were like “Let’s go check it out” and I’m like “Check out what?”. Man, it was a stinger. I just needed a minute.” – 1:34 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams on Giannis accidentally kicking him in the balls: “Trainers were saying we gotta go to the back and check it out. I said, ‘Check out what?!’” – 1:34 PM

@ByJayKing

Robert Williams on getting struck below the belt: “Thankfully I made it out.”

Said the trainers said they wanted to check it out. Williams to them: “Check out what?” – 1:34 PM

@LoriNickel

Best part is coach George Hill holding guys accountable for their FTs. pic.twitter.com/eTf5gwLz52 – 1:34 PM

@LoriNickel

End of practice and Brook Lopez is … amused pic.twitter.com/EZUVjJQrOo – 1:33 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics missed a lot of drop offs to Rob Williams at the rim.

Williams: “I always gotta give those guys an outlet. Not necessarily just dump-offs, but we gotta make the right plays on offense as a team.” – 1:32 PM

@JimOwczarski

Post-practice shooting games for the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/poEmGqqUeW – 1:31 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White said part of his job is helping the Celtics play at the pace they want. He added: “I have to be better about helping the guys and taking the pressure off them when I’m out there next game.” – 1:24 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Derrick White said he needs to do a better job helping the team keep its offensive tempo steady when the Bucks’ high pressure speeds them up. Says he has to get them into some of their plays, as they get caught up trying to beat the press and attack past it. – 1:23 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White repeated Ime Udoka’s thoughts that the Celtics have to avoid getting sped up by the Bucks, especially when Milwaukee brings fullcourt pressure. – 1:22 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Derrick White: “I’ve gotta do a better job of just being more steady.”

White said he left the pressure defense impact. Feels like he should be able to do a better job getting the Celtics into their sets. – 1:20 PM

@ByJayKing

Derrick White: “I think I’ve gotta do a better job of just being more steady.” Said he needs to avoid letting the pressure impact him and get the Celtics into something every time down. – 1:19 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Biggest themes of Ime Udoka’s presser today:

-Boston was good on halfcourt D, but allowed Bucks to score too easily in transition, especially off bad offense.

-Celtics missed a lot of passes, especially interior ones that should have led to better looks.

-Boston rushed offense – 1:19 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

On avoiding turnovers (Boston had 18 in Game 1), Ime Udoka said that the Celtics need to avoid playing in a crowd so much and that they need to be ok taking an extra dribble. Said the thought the players picked up the dribble to early and got sped up often throughout the game. – 1:14 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka wanted his team to not force so many 3s because the Bucks are a load up and rotate defense, so they will be able to find those looks when they keep working the possession. Said they needed to not play in a crowd as much against this defense and take the extra dribble. – 1:13 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics didn’t see their outlets, but “they were all open all over the court.” – 1:12 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics emphasized today that they don’t need to force open 3s, that they can get those whenever against the Bucks defensive strategy. – 1:11 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on the Celtics offense: “At times it felt like guys were trying to do it on their own attacking their shot-blockers, when we know this is a heavy rotation team.”

Udoka also said the Bucks did a good job loading up on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and forcing them left. – 1:11 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Celtics’ offensive struggles: “At times it felt like guys were trying to do it on their own, attacking their shot blockers when we know this is a heavy rotation team.” – 1:09 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka repeated what he said yesterday about the Bucks “speeding the Celtics up”. He said that Boston has to be better at handling Milwaukee’s pressure on the ballhandlers and getting into their sets. – 1:09 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Bucks were forcing Tatum and Brown left throughout Game 1. Said the Celtics can tweak some things against that strategy. – 1:08 PM

@celtics

Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart (quad contusion) is feeling quite a bit of soreness today: “He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things. We’ll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow, but he’ll be listed as questionable.” – 1:08 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said the Celtics defense was “as good as it has been all year”, but he cited the transition defense as being poor. Said that the real dropoff came on the other end of the floor and that the Celtics “missed a lot of really good looks”. – 1:05 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka thought the Celtics “missed several dropoffs at the basket.” – 1:05 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka: “We were really good defensively in the halfcourt.” Thought the Celtics poor offense aided the Bucks at the other end. Said when the Celtics looked at the numbers, they were as good as they’ve been all year in the halfcourt. – 1:04 PM

@ChrisForsberg_

Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game. 2. Ime: “He’s sore. Pretty bad thigh contusion.” Said he got hit twice in same spot during Game 1. – 1:04 PM

@GwashburnGlobe

Udoka said Marcus Smart is questionable with a “pretty bad” quad contusion. Got hit there twice during Game 1. #Celtics #Bucks – 1:03 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 2 because of the quad contusion. – 1:03 PM

@John_Karalis

Marcus Smart will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game with what Ime Udoka calls a “pretty bad quad contusion” – 1:03 PM

@JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game 2 with his quad contusion. Said he’s sore but he’s a “tough guy who’s going to try to play through some things.” – 1:03 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. Udoka said Smart will try to play, but will be listed as questionable. Added that Smart’s shoulder is fine. – 1:03 PM

@Tsaltas46

Marcus Smart listed as questionable for Game 2 between Celtics and Bucks. #BleedGreen #NBAPlayoffs – 1:03 PM

@ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart is sore and has a pretty bad quad contusion. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow. His shoulder is “fine,” per Udoka. – 1:03 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 1:00 PM

@Bucks

Levitate. pic.twitter.com/TT49iw6ecw – 12:21 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/V8vKdBan6Y – 12:00 PM

@JimOwczarski

‘Maybe I’m weird.’ #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo feels great after a physical game leaves his body beat up jsonline.com/story/sports/n… ✍🏽 @Lori Nickel – 11:31 AM

@NYPost_Berman

Everyone picked the #Celtics but it’s time to “Fear The Deer.” Again nypost.com/2022/05/02/gia… – 11:31 AM

@LoriNickel

‘Maybe I’m weird.’ Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis Antetokounmpo feels great after a physical game leaves his body beat up jsonline.com/story/sports/n…

also: Dodgeball Dunk? …

Glass Cracker? …

Selfie Slam? …

(help me out here, this thing needs a name) . – 11:27 AM

@SiriusXMNBA

Can the Celtics get back in the series in Game 2 tomorrow night?

Hear what Brian Scalabrine thinks 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/fcWTtZCnAf – 11:07 AM

@LoriNickel

Good morning from Boston. Bucks have a practice later today. pic.twitter.com/iqhhqeNtEO – 11:05 AM

@JShawNBA

NBA’s best from May 1:

– J. Morant: 34 pts, 9 reb, 10 ast

– J. Jackson Jr: 33 pts, 10 reb, 6-9 3pt

– J. Poole: 31 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast

– Jr. Holiday: 25 pts, 9 reb, 3 stl

– Giannis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 12 ast

– S. Curry: 24 pts, 3 reb, 4 ast

– B. Portis: 15 pts, 11 reb, +11 – 10:56 AM

@BrianTRobb

New: Lower seeded teams that have won Game 1 by double digits have gone just 2-10 in those series in the past decade. I took a closer look at the winners/losers on that list and whether it means anything when it comes to the Celtics-Bucks series

masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:55 AM

@statmuse

Players are shooting 20-55 (36%) when guarded by Steph Curry this playoffs.

Only one guard has defended more shots at a lower DFG% — Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/1fjFCy3Cln – 10:54 AM

@StephNoh

Horford on Giannis matchup data from NBA Stats:

2/10 shooting, 2/2 FTs, 6 points pic.twitter.com/jnXw13YpRZ – 10:20 AM

@eric_nehm

Re-watching Game 1.

I was trying to figure out how Antetokounmpo lost this yesterday from my seat in real time and it looks like Horford might have kicked it? pic.twitter.com/rqGSAm4EE0 – 10:15 AM

@celtics

Today’s @MAStateLottery #HeroAmongUs helped rescue a co-worker and his family from imminent danger in Ukraine. Andrew Smeaton traveled 4,500 miles to Kyiv and crossed two European borders to escort the family to safety. pic.twitter.com/Usn1YQcjKi – 10:06 AM

@eric_nehm

After the parade, Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted me to remind folks he can pass. He roasted me in January for comparing his passes to Jokic.

Sunday’s Game 1 should remove all doubts. Antetokounmpo can pass.

And he took control of Game 1 with his vision: https://t.co/T6LC1HRQRf pic.twitter.com/eAGdcoQ9SW – 10:03 AM

@Bucks

We’ve been thinking about this jam all night. pic.twitter.com/kCjtC7ICwV – 10:01 AM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm

Listen: …basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 10:00 AM

@johnschuhmann

The Bucks have the 2 ugliest wins of the playoffs thus far: 92.1 pp100p in their G1 W over CHI & 100.0 yesterday: go.nba.com/2d6t3

They won 2 games when scoring 100.0 per 100 or fewer in the regular season: go.nba.com/wedd6 – 9:58 AM

@statmuse

This playoffs, Giannis is averaging more

Points per 36

Rebounds

Assists

Blocks

FT%

than he did last playoffs, when he won the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/YsZ1fUakVA – 9:55 AM

@StatsWilliams

The Bucks have held opponents to 30.7 paint points per game this postseason (in 6 games).

That is the fewest paint points per game allowed over a 6-game span by any team this season, including regular season and playoffs. – 9:49 AM

@tmjgarcia

All games in the Blues/Wild series fall on Bucks off days so I’m looking for a place to watch these games. The only hockey bars I know of in Milwaukee cater to the Blackhawks, Predators and Wild. Any suggestions? – 9:43 AM

@jkubatko

Giannis Antetokounmpo yesterday:

✅ 24 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 12 AST

Antetokounmpo is one of only three players in @Milwaukee Bucks history to record a triple-double in a playoff game, and he’s the only one to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/jNY5rexOqM – 9:11 AM

@Bucks

Bucks win big on the road so you can reap the benefits!!

Visit any Wisconsin-area Wendy’s for a FREE small frosty!! pic.twitter.com/ctUFXHVCRf – 9:01 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

Free pod: GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks w/ @Danny Leroux

Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/9o1DHk68lf – 9:00 AM

@nbated

Joining @czabe at 8:15ish this morning to discuss BBB Bucks Boston Beatdown. @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL 11 W’s from a Matching Pair. https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/jtE5i4oGpj – 8:58 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

Giannis finished with 31 points generated off assists (not including his self alley-oop).

Rest of the Bucks: 22 assist points. Giannis still an absolute menace on night he missed 16 of 25 shots. – 8:50 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

NBA tracking had 45 of Celtics’ 50 3-pointers as open (4-6 feet) or better.

Boston made 16 of them (35.5%)

That’s low but not egregiously far off from what they shot in Round 1 on open or better 3s (44 of 115, 38.2%) – 8:37 AM

@sheridanhoops

How many 3-point attempts is too many 3-point attempts? Boston fans asking that this morning. Will #Sixers and #Mavs fans be asking the same after tonight? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 7:56 AM

@ChrisForsberg_

The Celtics got punched in the mouth. And literally kicked in the junk. It’s been a while since that’s happened on their home turf.

So how does Boston respond when Game 2 now feels like a must win?

nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 7:37 AM

@NYPost_Berman

#Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have made their championship statement after season of doubt #NBA #Celtics nypost.com/2022/05/02/gia… – 6:47 AM

@RogueBoguesPod

Playoff Picks via @andrewbogut

West

@Golden State Warriors 4 – @Memphis Grizzlies 2

@Phoenix Suns 4 – @Dallas Mavericks 3

East

@MiamiHEAT 4 – @sixers 2

@celtics 4 – @Bucks 2

#nbaplayoffs – 4:38 AM

@RogueBoguesPod

Playoff Picks via @HoopConsultants

West

@Golden State Warriors 4 – @Memphis Grizzlies 2

@Dallas Mavericks 4 – @Phoenix Suns 2

East

@MiamiHEAT 4 – @sixers 1

@celtics 4 – @Bucks 2

#NBAPLAYOFFS – 4:36 AM

@NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On with @Danny Leroux GSW/MEM and MIL/BOS Game 1; DAL/PHX and PHI/MIA Outlooks

…basketball-nba-podcast.simplecast.com/episodes/gsw-m… – 3:45 AM