City answer title questions in Elland Road cauldron

Manchester City expected to be headed to the Champions League final. The writing was on the wall for the Citizens to clinch their spot against Liverpool in the final, before Rodrygo and Real Madrid staged a stunning last-minute comeback to rip the semifinal back into their grasp and book a trip to Paris. It’ll be back to the drawing board for Pep Guardiola and Co. as the coveted Champions League title eludes him. This will go down as another disappointing campaign for Guardiola and Manchester City, and they’ll be more determined than ever to reach finally win the Champions League final next season. As usual, expect a flurry of movement in the transfer market from the Premier League giants, who have a seemingly endless source of funding from ownership. Some big names could be on the roster next year, and with that in mind, here are three Manchester City signings the club must make in order to reach the 2023 Champions League final, including Erling Haaland.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 HOUR AGO