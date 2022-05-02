ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Missing Breaux Bridge Man Found Dead

By Bernadette Lee
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say a man missing since Friday, April 30, was found...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Breaux Bridge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
cbs19news

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Buckingham County has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Albemarle County. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Rio Road and Hillsdale Drive. Crews from ACPD and the Albemarle...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs19news

Fatal crash closed westbound I-64 on Afton Mountain

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a person on Interstate 64 on Monday night. According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 106. Police say a Toyota minivan was heading west on the interstate when it ran off...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY.com

Ville Platte man arrested for having a large amount of illegal narcotics

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was arrested for possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents in the narcotics unit conducted a search warrant in a house on 1413 Berdine St. on Friday, April 29. They detained one suspect and found a large amount of illegal narcotics.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
People

Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Missing Teen Who Tried to Save 2 Sisters: 'Heartbreaking'

The body of a 15-year-old boy has been identified as Kevin Poole, one of the three children who went missing in the Mississippi River on April 23. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said that the teen's body was found in the river around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, reported CBS affiliate WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATC News

Body Discovered in Atchafalaya River

According to KWBJ TV22 in Morgan City, the body of an unidentified female was found in the Atchafalaya River near Berwick on Sunday morning, May 1st 2022. St. Mary's Parish Marine Deputies were dispatched to the location and later recovered the body.
BERWICK, LA
WTAJ

9-year-old killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route 1009/Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy