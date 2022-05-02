Popup downpours arrive in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Afternoon update: Rain is moving into Central Florida to accompany the rising temperatures.

A few popup downpours will move near and over the I-4 corridor through sunset, and shift west past sunset, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

Higher chances of rain and afternoon storms, about 40%, will arrive Tuesday, Terry said.

Read our previous story below:

Temperatures will be climbing in Central Florida this week.

We’ll have a preview of summer, with temperatures near 90 degrees all week.

To start the workweek, we’ll have a high of 89 degrees in Orlando. There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up storm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll have a 40% better chance of scattered afternoon storms.

We’ll stay hot all the way through the weekend.

Daytime highs on Mother’s Day will near 90 degrees.

