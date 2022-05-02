ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

City answer title questions in Elland Road cauldron

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil McNulty, chief football writer, at Elland Road. Manchester City were put to the test at Leeds United after Liverpool’s lunchtime win at Newcastle United, but came through successfully in an impressive display of class and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss to savour promotion to Premier League

Boss Scott Parker says he will savour the feeling of Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League, achieved with a game to spare after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Forest's hopes of challenging the Cherries for second place were ended with Kieffer Moore's late winner. It means Bournemouth and Parker avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City Closely Monitoring Chelsea Star's Contract Situation Amid Uncertainty Over New Club Ownership

In Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri, Manchester City perhaps have the three most in-form midfielders in Europe at their disposal. There is a case for De Bruyne to arguably be the best player in world football in 2022, as the Belgian maestro has been a different beast in the biggest of games in the ongoing calendar year, as he recently showcased with his incredible showing against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Villarreal, away form and 'being ready to suffer'

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Villarreal on Tuesday night. Roberto Firmino is running again after his foot injury and will travel with the squad, but will not be fit to play. Klopp expects Villarreal to “go with all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jesus
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
SB Nation

‘This is not Chelsea standard at all’

Chelsea’s appalling record at Goodison Park continued yesterday in a 1-0 defeat that featured everything frustrating and nothing not-frustrating, including yet another gift of a goal to the opposition, largely non-incisive attacking play, and some wondersaves from their goalkeeper when we did manage to create a few chances. Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Elland Road#Cauldron#Leeds United
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: How much more can Pep Guardiola take after falling short in the Champions League with Man City for a SIXTH time? His team need to respond quickly for the title run-in

It now comes down to the issue of how much one team and one man can take. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola in the Champions League. Not so much a disappointment, more a long straight road littered with the detritus of one disaster after another. Six times the Premier League's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Leverkusen eyeing Champions League after win; Leipzig loses

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen consolidated third place and Leipzig dropped out of the Bundesliga top four after contrasting fortunes for both in their quest for Champions League qualification on Monday. Leipzig slipped to its second consecutive defeat when 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach won their game 3-1 to move to...
UEFA
BBC

Match of the Day: Top 10 - managerial rivalries

On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football. Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini makes the list for his rivalry with Alan Pardew, and so does current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, De Jong, Ward-Prowse, Coutinho, Adeyemi, Gvardiol

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in signing for AC Milan or Newcastle this summer, despite the 28-year-old's growing frustration at a lack of opportunities at Chelsea. (Evening Standard) Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United have been linked with the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on team news, match expectations and Real

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has just been speaking before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Kyle Walker trained with the squad today and decision on whether he can play or not will be made on matchday. John Stones is not available. On Real Madrid:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

RB Leipzig's Champions League hopes take hit in loss to Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Leipzig suffered a shock 3-1 loss to 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach on Monday to drop out of the top four with two games left. Europa League semifinalists Leipzig were desperate to bounce back from last week's shock loss to Union Berlin to stay in the running for a top-four spot and Champions League action next season.
MLS
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Reds earn comfortable win in final home game

Manchester United earned a comfortable 3-0 win in their final home game of the season on Monday, with goals from Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane enough to see off Brentford. It was one of the Reds’ better performances in recent months, but with the Bees still not totally safe from relegation, that’s not too much to write home about.
CINCINNATI, OH
SkySports

Bournemouth 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Kieffer Moore winner sends Cherries back to the Premier League

Bournemouth secured promotion back to the Premier League after a tense 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium. The only goal of the game came after 83 minutes on the south coast, when substitute Kieffer Moore slotted past Brice Samba from close range, finishing a move straight off the training ground, after he was picked out by Philip Billing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

3 signings Manchester City must make to reach Champions League final in 2023

Manchester City expected to be headed to the Champions League final. The writing was on the wall for the Citizens to clinch their spot against Liverpool in the final, before Rodrygo and Real Madrid staged a stunning last-minute comeback to rip the semifinal back into their grasp and book a trip to Paris. It’ll be back to the drawing board for Pep Guardiola and Co. as the coveted Champions League title eludes him. This will go down as another disappointing campaign for Guardiola and Manchester City, and they’ll be more determined than ever to reach finally win the Champions League final next season. As usual, expect a flurry of movement in the transfer market from the Premier League giants, who have a seemingly endless source of funding from ownership. Some big names could be on the roster next year, and with that in mind, here are three Manchester City signings the club must make in order to reach the 2023 Champions League final, including Erling Haaland.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy