Investigation after young patients allegedly assaulted at mental health unit

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating alleged fraud and inappropriate behaviour toward patients at an NHS mental health unit for young people, the BBC can reveal. The 16-bed Forest House in Radlett, run by Hertfordshire Partnership University Foundation Trust, cares for patients with severe mental health difficulties. In March, the Care Quality...

Enoughalready
2d ago

It’s very sad that we don’t take care of our mentally incompetent or Veterans. We have people coming over the boarder who we cater to and are leaving our own to neglect and abuse!!! Very sad 😞

5
