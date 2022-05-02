ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi is the latest big Chinese company to face the heat in India

By Diksha Madhok
 2 days ago
New Delhi (CNN Business) — India has seized more than $700 million from one of China's biggest tech companies after accusing it of moving money out of the country illegally. In a statement on Friday, India's Enforcement Directorate — the country's main financial investigation agency — accused the Indian subsidiary of...

