Athens, GA

Early voting underway today in Athens and around the state

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
early voting

Today marks the start of three weeks of early voting in Athens and around the state, advanced voting that ends on the Friday before the May 24 elections. Voters in Athens are choosing a mayor and filling seats on the Athens-Clarke County Commission and the Clarke County School Board. Athens voters are also casting ballots in legislative, congressional, Senate, and gubernatorial primaries.

Early voting in Athens takes place this week at the Elections Office on Washington Street in downtown Athens.

Governor Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue debated again Sunday in Atlanta, facing off in a forum organized by the Atlanta Press Club, as did candidates in congressional races around the state.

Early voting in the primary that pits the incumbent against the former Senator begins today and continues through May 20. The GOP primary day is May 24.

