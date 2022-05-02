ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Luke Bryan returns to Michigan family farm in September

By Erica Murphy
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCx5p_0fQFL42500

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is set to perform at a Michigan family farm for the second year in a row.

“I’m going to say the same thing I said last year... It's gonna be wild!” said Travis Kubiak.

Last year, when Luke Bryan and his crew set up shop on the Kubiak Farm, 20,000 people bought tickets to see the sold-out show. The farm is located at 10661 West Sherwood Rd, Fowlerville, MI.

Travis Kubiak's family has been running the farm since the '50s. They grow cash crops and sell cattle.

Last summer, they added concert venue to their list of offerings.

“We cleaned up lots of stuff around here to make sure it looked nice. But other than that they took care of everything else,” Kubiak said.

Bryan shared the dates and locations this week for his Farm Tour concert series on Twitter this week.

The tour will kick off in Monroeville, Indiana, on Sept. 15.

There are six dates in all with the country star landing in Michigan on Sept. 17.

The Kubiaks say the events really highlight small communities and help out farming families.

“People don’t know but this concert series he does is for the farmers. And also, he has a scholarship fund with the money from these concerts to help young farmers out. It take a lot to make it all work. There’s 10 different jobs inside of being a farmer," said Caleb Kubiak.

Tickets for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour go on sale May 5.

Comments / 5

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

