Salesianum lacrosse saw the storm coming May 3, after a silent Mikey Frederick snapped for two goals to tie the game at 11-11 with 6:30 left to play. But Sallies responded with two goals of its own and milked the clock in the final minutes to escape Cape with a 13-11 victory. Both Salesianum and Cape Henlopen have emerged as major players in the Philadelphia hub of talent where Salesianum is ranked No. 2 and Cape sits at No. 10.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 18 HOURS AGO