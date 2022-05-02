ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Be alert to patches of dense fog Monday morning

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Sunday morning, patches of dense fog have developed Monday morning. Meteorologist Chris Michaels is tracking this all morning long...

www.wsls.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Appomattox; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Galax; City of Hopewell; City of Martinsville; City of Petersburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Greensville; Halifax; Henry; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Southampton; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 167 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMELIA APPOMATTOX BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CARROLL CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE FLOYD FRANKLIN GRAYSON GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HENRY LUNENBURG MECKLENBURG NOTTOWAY PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE SOUTHAMPTON SUSSEX VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN GALAX HOPEWELL MARTINSVILLE PETERSBURG
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fatal crash closed westbound I-64 on Afton Mountain

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a person on Interstate 64 on Monday night. According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 106. Police say a Toyota minivan was heading west on the interstate when it ran off...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Roanoke County in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boones Mill, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Boones Mill Stewartsville Burnt Chimney Northwest Smith Mountain Lake Goodview Westlake Corner and Chamblissburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two hurt in early morning NW Roanoke shootings

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings in Northwest Roanoke. The first incident happened in the area of West Side Boulevard. Police said dispatch got the call at about 3:14 a.m. on Sunday. Police said two victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a truck and a motorcycle at the intersection or Hillsdale Drive and Rio Road. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Monday, May 2. Investigators say the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Kyjuan-Shallah Anthony...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke first responders deliver baby en route to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Oh, baby! A couple pulled over for speeding had a big surprise for first responders in Roanoke this week. Roanoke police officer Gardner was on patrol when he pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The driver told Ofc. Gardner that his wife was in labor,...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Why Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn ban ended, what you need to know

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s burn ban has come to a close, but we are not out of the woods yet when it comes to wildfires, according to Pulaski County’s emergency manager, Bradley Wright. Wright says the burn ban ended on Saturday, April 30 because there is less of a risk for fires as […]
WDBJ7.com

Center for patients with balance disorders to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who are affected by unexplained dizziness could soon find help with a new testing center in the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center will be the first American Institute of Balance Center of Specialty Care in the Roanoke region. Starting June 1, the center will begin offering specialized testing that should help patients find the right treatment more quickly.
ROANOKE, VA

