Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfax FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1245 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of northern Virginia, including the following county: Fairfax. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harvey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harvey Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Sedgwick and Harvey Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andale to Valley Center. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, Newton, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Maize, Halstead, North Newton, Sedgwick, Colwich, Mount Hope, Kechi, Andale, Bentley, Northeast Wichita, Newton Airport and Jabara Airport. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 10 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 49.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 49.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 41.5 feet Wednesday, June 01. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Recent rainfall and snow melt is forecast to lead to an increase in water levels for the Michigamme River near Witch Lake. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake, Republic, Way Dam, Crystal Falls (Michigamme)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY, MAY 01 TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by recent rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...From Sunday, May 01 to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Tuesday /8:10 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to crest near 8.6 feet today. The river is expected to fall by Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHITA AND SOUTHERN CUSTER COUNTIES At 114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bessie, moving northeast at 40 mph. A second severe storm was located north of Burns Flat moving northeast at 40 mph. At least half dollar size hail has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Cordell, Burns Flat, Arapaho, Canute, Corn, Butler, Bessie, Foss, Foss Reservoir and Stafford. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THURSDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence on Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Documents/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

