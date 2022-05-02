ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE AND NORTH CENTRAL OKFUSKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Prince George by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Prince George A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Prince George County and the City of Petersburg through 200 PM EDT At 136 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Petersburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fort Lee around 145 PM EDT. Prince George around 155 PM EDT. Disputanta around 200 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include New Bohemia, Richard Bland College, Birchett Estate, Petersburg National Battlefield and Prince George Golf. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
#Rip Currents
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota...Minnesota Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. City begins to mobilize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday by 400 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Recent rainfall and upstream snow melt has led to an increase in water levels for the Michigamme River near Republic. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by recent rain and snowmelt continue. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Ste. Genevieve by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Perry; Ste. Genevieve The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Chester. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Chester. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Unleveed islands near Chester and the prison farm floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 28.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Chester 27.0 25.2 26.9 27.9 28.0 27.3 26.3
PERRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Greene, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Elliston. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River approaching River Road north of CR 150 W in Greene County. Some low lying agricultural land begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.0 Wed 8 am CDT 14.1 14.2 14.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and pastures flooded. State Highway 37 in Independence County east of Cord may be flooded. Water rises into low lying streets in Powhatan. Ball Park and Boat Ramp Area in Black Rock floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and expected to begin a slow fall. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.5 Wed 10 AM 21.4 20.4 19.9 Cresting
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 82.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 79.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.3 Wed 8 AM 81.7 81.2 80.7 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Ector; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ector County in western Texas Northeastern Ward County in western Texas Eastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pyote, or 13 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail in Pyote. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 60 and 77. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR WASHITA...SOUTHEASTERN ROGER MILLS...SOUTHERN CUSTER AND EASTERN BECKHAM COUNTIES At 1252 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dill City, moving northeast at 40 mph. Additional severe thunderstorms were located south of Sayre and Elk City moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elk City, Clinton, Sayre, Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Arapaho, Hammon, Dill City, Canute, Corn, Butler, Carter, Bessie, Rocky, Foss, Retrop, Delhi, Foss Reservoir and Berlin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK

