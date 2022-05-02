Gas prices creeping up again; What an expects says is causing the spike

DAYTON — If you’ve stopped to get gas lately, you’ve probably noticed prices have been creeping back up again.

We briefly saw gas prices fall for a few weeks, however, those prices are quickly jumping back up to almost $4 a gallon.

The current average price for gas in Dayton is sitting around $3.89.

Over the past few months, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 could be to blame for the rise in prices.

However, News Center 7 Dontre Drexelius talked with an expert at GasBuddy.com and he said the summer holidays may be to blame.

“I think they might build over for a week, maybe two if we’re lucky then we’ll see another price hike before Memorial Day. Whether that happens a week before Memorial Day or two weeks before Memorial Day that’s kind of up in the air, the price of oil will dictate when that happens next and how quickly stations lower prices will dictate that because it really depends how quickly stations get to that point where they lose money, that’s when we normally see a big jump. so, stay tuned I’m sure we’ll see another price jump before Memorial Day,” said Patrick De Haan, an expert with Gas Buddy

