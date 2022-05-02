ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Gas prices creeping up again; What an expects says is causing the spike

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boWzr_0fQFJAJc00

DAYTON — If you’ve stopped to get gas lately, you’ve probably noticed prices have been creeping back up again.

We briefly saw gas prices fall for a few weeks, however, those prices are quickly jumping back up to almost $4 a gallon.

The current average price for gas in Dayton is sitting around $3.89.

Over the past few months, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 could be to blame for the rise in prices.

>>Gas prices rise as the war in Ukraine continues; Expert talks about the local impact

However, News Center 7 Dontre Drexelius talked with an expert at GasBuddy.com and he said the summer holidays may be to blame.

“I think they might build over for a week, maybe two if we’re lucky then we’ll see another price hike before Memorial Day. Whether that happens a week before Memorial Day or two weeks before Memorial Day that’s kind of up in the air, the price of oil will dictate when that happens next and how quickly stations lower prices will dictate that because it really depends how quickly stations get to that point where they lose money, that’s when we normally see a big jump. so, stay tuned I’m sure we’ll see another price jump before Memorial Day,” said Patrick De Haan, an expert with Gas Buddy

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
freightwaves.com

Diesel prices soaring beyond crude, gasoline — and likely to stay that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Summer Holidays#Memorial Day#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Why every American should care that diesel prices are surging across the country

Gasoline prices are increasing almost daily, pinching the wallets and pocketbooks of nearly all Americans with cars. However, as bad as that news is, diesel prices are surging even more across the country. Today’s truckstop retail diesel prices hit a new record of $5.32/gallon. Since February 1st, national truckstop diesel prices have increased by $1.57/gallon. For an owner-operator whose truck gets 6.5 miles per gallon, this equates to a cost increase of $0.24 per mile.
TRAFFIC
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
70K+
Followers
101K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy