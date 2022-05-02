Golf: How Important It Is To Maintain A Golf Course

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola softball team is just about set to load up the bus and head south to the Orlando area in advance of the Juco State Tournament. First year head coach Kelly Brookins and her team spending one last day practicing on the home field Tuesday. Wednesday they will load up the bus and head south to Longwood, in the Orlando area, in advance of the 8 team State Tournament. The team’s first game is Friday. Coach Brookins with a 39-9 overall mark, and a 12-7 Conference record. That left them in second place, which required the Indians to win a play-in game against Northwest Florida last week. They won that game 9-8, giving them the league’s runner up berth at State. I spoke with the rookie coach via Zoom about making it this far in her maiden season at the helm! ”They (the players) bought in to the system and just kept on fighting.” coach Brookins told me. “We had some ups and downs throughout the season. But other than they kept on fighting and we ended up, we got into Conference and ended up second. But we had to fight to get to State because we have that playoff at the very end. In the Panhandle, it’s tough teams and you’re fighting every play, every, you know, to the last out. So it’s tough.”

