UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College split Tuesday's home doubleheader with SUNY Adirondack, losing the first game 1-0 before coming back to win the nightcap 8-6. Luis Reyes stole seven bases in the doubleheader and is now 46 out of 46 on stolen base attempts this season. He has tied the long standing single season stolen base record held by current New Hartford High School coach and former MVCC All-American Kevin Green. He needs two more to also set the MVCC career record.

UTICA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO