ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Days Before Testimony Against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Fires PR Team

NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Amber Heard, expected to testify Wednesday in ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation claim against her, has hired a new public relations firm, NBC News has confirmed. As...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amber Heard Has Own Setback in Court During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard's close friend, journalist Eve Barlow, was thrown out of the courtroom on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the defamation trial with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Barlow, a former deputy editor for NME and a New York Magazine contributor, has been nearly inseparable from Heard during the trial. Sources told Page Six Barlow acted as a member of Heard's legal team.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Stephanie Cutter
Person
Amber Heard
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc News#Precision Strategies#The Management Group#Nbcnews Com
The Independent

Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’

Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
The Independent

Shocking Johnny Depp texts about Amber Heard revealed in court

Johnny Depp once called Amber Heard a “c**t” and referred to her “rotting corpse” in a text to a friend, a US court heard on Wednesday.The message was read on Wednesday 13 April as part of the defamation case opposing Mr Depp and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia.The day’s witnesses included Mr Depp’s longtime friend Isaac Baruch, who was asked by Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, “do you recall Mr Depp ever telling you that he hoped that Amber Heard’s rotting corpse is decomposing in the f*****g trunk of a Honda Civic?”Mr Baruch pointed to a monitor on which...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard shares public message about Johnny Depp ahead of trial

Amber Heard has shared a public message ahead of “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (11 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, and Heard has expressed hope that, once it concludes, the pair can “move on”.This latest trial stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m (£38.4m) in damages.Heard filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp didn’t lose any film roles as a result of Amber Heard op-ed, couple’s agent says

Johnny Depp’s and Amber Heard’s former talent agent testified that he wasn’t aware of any film roles that Mr Depp may have lost as a result of his ex-wife’s 2018 op-ed. But talent agent Christian Carino added that he believes Ms Heard’s allegations of abuse cost Mr Depp the job of playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy