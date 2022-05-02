Days Before Testimony Against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Fires PR Team

Amber Heard has shared a public message ahead of “facing” ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.The defamation case is scheduled to begin on Monday (11 April) in Fairfax, Virginia, and Heard has expressed hope that, once it concludes, the pair can “move on”.This latest trial stems from a complaint filed in 2019 by Depp, who alleges Heard defamed him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m (£38.4m) in damages.Heard filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a...
