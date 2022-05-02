ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Northland Foundation First Quarter Grants

By Dave Strandberg
WNMT AM 650
 2 days ago

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Northland Foundation made 37 grants to nonprofit organizations, schools, and Native nations and another 35 special grants to. small businesses during the first quarter of 2022....

wnmtradio.com

MedicalXpress

Youths of color use photographs to highlight health-care inequities throughout COVID-19 pandemic

Youth movements for social justice are growing across the U.S. and worldwide, tackling important issues from climate change, to racial justice, to education access and gun control. In the realm of health care, youth participation can lead to greater patient understanding, engagement in services and enhanced trust in services. It can also promote patient and community empowerment.
BOSTON, MA
The Conversation U.S.

Some funders are embracing 'trust-based philanthropy' by giving money without lots of obligations

With most foundations, the board of directors and top executives set all funding priorities. Nonprofits seeking money from those funders, in turn, must demonstrate an intention to do work that conforms to those priorities. The same system prevails with many individual wealthy donors. Any nonprofit awarded a grant must follow the funder’s priorities and comply with all of its reporting requirements – which, with some foundations, can be very time-consuming. Funders, rather than the communities they aim to support, hold most of the power in this arrangement. That can steer priorities in the wrong direction because the organizations that deal primarily...
CHARITIES
Futurity

Hybrid school cuts the spread of COVID-19

Hybrid learning, where children alternate days learning at home and days in school, offers a significant reduction in the spread of COVID-19, a new study shows. However, total closure in favor of remote learning offers little additional advantage over the hybrid option. The study helps quantify the effectiveness of one...
EDUCATION
Countrymom

National Foster Care Day

May is National Foster Care Month, and what better way to kick off National Foster Care Month than a day set aside dedicated to the children in the foster care system. The first Tuesday in May is set aside to encourage the children in foster care and encourage the foster parents who are showing their support to these children.

