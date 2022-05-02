ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Madagascar to play Women's Rugby Sevens World Cup as South Africa win African title

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa were crowned Africa Women's Rugby Sevens champions on Saturday in Tunisia with a narrow 14-15 win over Madagascar. The result means that not only did South Africa successfully defend their...

www.bbc.com

