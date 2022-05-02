Madagascar to play Women's Rugby Sevens World Cup as South Africa win African title

Women’s sport in the UK is “at the highest point it has ever been”, according to former cricketer Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent as she collected her MBE at Windsor Castle.Rainford-Brent, now a commentator, was joined by England Women’s Six Nations rugby star Emily Scarratt when receiving their honours from the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.Speaking after the ceremony, Rainford-Brent said women’s cricket had come a long way since she started in the sport 28 years ago.She said: “Women’s sport is at the highest point it has ever been and I think actually I feel special seeing both sides of the coin.”Rainford-Brent was...

