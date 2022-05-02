Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms today and tomorrow

A summertime-like weather pattern will remain in charge of Southwest Florida’s forecast today and tomorrow as both days bring the opportunity for scattered storms on the sea breeze.

Like over the weekend, areas along US41 and Interstate 75 have the best opportunity for rain this afternoon and through the evening hours.

What rain that develops tonight will fade in coverage after the sun goes down, with nighttime temperatures slipping into the middle 70s by 10 and 11 p.m. By sunrise Tuesday morning most neighborhoods will fall into the low 70s.

On Tuesday, a blend of sun and clouds is expected in the morning and early afternoon before another round of scattered storms develops by late afternoon and early evening. Once again, regions along and near US41 and Interstate 75 will have the best opportunity for an afternoon or evening shower or storm.

Our coverage of afternoon rain looks to back off on Thursday and Friday. Instead of scattered activity, we’ll be looking at more isolated amounts, allowing temperatures to warm a touch higher in the afternoon hours.