Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of Suffolk through 545 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Great Bridge, South Mills, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Fentress, Morgans Corner, Hobbsville, Northwest, Whaleyville, Corapeake, Moyock, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Savage, Tar Corner, Sharon, Nurney, Lilly and Hickory. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
