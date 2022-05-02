ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Inland, Butler, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues in flood prone areas across much of the city of Wichita including the intersection of Tyler and Central. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler and Sedgwick. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick, Towanda, Colwich and Benton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Oklahoma Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Lee Creek near Van Buren affecting Crawford and Sequoyah Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lee Creek near Van Buren. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 401.0 feet, water may begin to cover an access road into Tailwater Park. The recreational vehicle campground near Rena Road begins to be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 393.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 401.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 401.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Talladega County through 430 PM CDT At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alpine, or 8 miles northeast of Childersburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Talladega, Alpine, Alpine Bay Resort, Logan Martin Dam, Winterboro and Logan Martin Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22

Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Big Bend – 5-1-22: A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 15 mph near Big Bend National Park. The main threats with this storm will be the 60 mph wind gusts, the ping pong size hail, and the heavy rainfall. Please stay indoors and stay away from windows if you are […]
Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabarrus; Iredell; Mecklenburg; Rowan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CABARRUS SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL...NORTH CENTRAL MECKLENBURG AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule at 5 pm. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gates, Pasquotank, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Camden; Gates; Pasquotank; Western Currituck A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Camden, northwestern Pasquotank, eastern Gates, and northwestern Currituck Counties, the City of Chesapeake and the southeastern City of Suffolk through 545 PM EDT At 453 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sunbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Great Bridge, South Mills, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Fentress, Morgans Corner, Hobbsville, Northwest, Whaleyville, Corapeake, Moyock, Horseshoe, Pierceville, Savage, Tar Corner, Sharon, Nurney, Lilly and Hickory. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may experience gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and high profile vehicles will be prone to tip over. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility downwind of dry lake beds and sinks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel restrictions for high profile vehicles are possible. Check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions..
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

