We haven't been able to say that for a while, but a high of 91 in Bakersfield brings us back to hot weather Wednesday. We won't be slowing down Thursday, either. Highs will be even warmer for most of us. with a high of 93 expected in Bakersfield, and highs in the mid to even upper 90s possible in the Kern Desert!

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO