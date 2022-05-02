ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian casualties reported as Russian forces target Odessa

By Darryl Coote, Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvJqs_0fQFBjjF00

May 2 (UPI) -- Local officials say a Russian rocket attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa late Monday resulted in civilian casualties, including the death of a 15-year-old boy, official media reported.

Serhiy Bratchuk of the Odessa Regional Military Administration told national television the slain boy was among an unknown number of non-combatants killed and wounded in the attack targeting the city's infrastructure, according to the state-run Ukrinform news agency.

The Odessa City Council reported that at least one other child was wounded in the attack while a religious building was also badly damaged.

Odessa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said the Russians targeted a key bridge spanning the Dniester River's estuary into the Black Sea just west of Odessa, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

In his daily video address on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said operations to evacuate civilians from a besieged steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol are still ongoing.

"We continue to do everything to rescue our people from Mariupol," he said. "The evacuation operation continues. Tomorrow we also expect movement through humanitarian corridors from Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka."

Zelensky issued the assurances following reports that last-gasp efforts to rescue hundreds of civilians still trapped in the holdout Azovstal steel works had run into delays and that the evacuees could be taken to Russia instead.

Meanwhile in the United States, administration officials announced that first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Europe later this week in a show of support for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's war.

Biden will depart Washington, D.C., on Thursday and arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania on Friday when she'll meet with U.S. service members stationed there, her office said.

She will then head to the capital Bucharest on Saturday for meetings with the Romanian government and humanitarian workers before traveling to Slovakia's capital of Bratislava that evening when she'll meet U.S. embassy staff.

On Mother's Day Sunday, she is scheduled to depart for Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, to meet "Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war," according to Axios.

She will also meet "humanitarian aid workers and local Slovakians who are supporting families who have sought refuge in Slovakia during this crisis."

Before returning the the United States, she'll meet with Slovakian government officials on May 9.

Since the war began Feb. 24, nearly 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine, with more than 3 million seeking refuge in Poland and more than 800,000 in Romania, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Slovakia has taken in almost 400,000 refugees.

Taking shelter in Ukraine

Comments / 106

john gregory
4d ago

Since we seem to want to send everyone over there. Why doesn’t the View go over since Whoopi who said she would leave if Trump got elected never left. Maybe they will stay

Reply(1)
68
Kae Masseria
4d ago

Actually sending her is a slap in the face to the countries she will visit . It’s like sending Meghan Markle to do a government job! No one cares because Jill has no clout to do anything! If we keep on buying Ukraine do we get to keep it? Why is the money in America a bottomless pit and propping up most of the world especially South America. It has to stop some time !

Reply
37
No Nonsense
4d ago

So Jill is taking a break on the tax payer dime and live luxuriously as we fight to keep our homes and cars and fuel them up to even go to work! The money it costs us for them to travel anywhere could help thousands here in America!

Reply
31
Related
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilian Casualties#Refugees#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Ukrainian#Ukrinform#The Odessa City Council#Russians#Azovstal
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

‘Cheap Chinese tyres bought by corrupt officials’ may be to blame for Russian trucks and armoured vehicles getting stuck in the mud in Ukraine

Corrupt Russian officers may have saved cash on tyres for their trucks and armoured vehicles by opting for cheap Chinese alternatives. With Russian vehicles and armoured trucks getting stuck in the mud when veering off road, officials in the West are pointing to Chinese exports as a key factor behind the stalled invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
351K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy