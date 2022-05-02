ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine hit 5-month high

By Reuters
 2 days ago

May 2 (Reuters) - Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine into Europe via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany rose to their highest since the end of November on Monday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via Velke Kapusany were at around 993,407 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Monday, the highest since Nov. 30, the data showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,778,201 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) by 0600 GMT, up from 72,286,105 kWh/h seen on Friday morning.

Eastbound flows into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 13,202,832 kWh/h, little changed from levels seen late last week, data from operator Gascade showed.

Russia stopped gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week for their refusal to pay in roubles, although Poland is still getting Russian gas via reverse flows from Germany along the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

