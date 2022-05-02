Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for May 2

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Reel Men of Nebraska, Inc. on Friday at Sucks Lake. Bruce Berck of Grand Island started the nonprofit last year after his son, Bruce Berck Jr., died. The mission of the organization is to “Help men by using fishing to help with stress and life’s issues.”
Grand Island Central Catholic is building a $9 million addition to their current building at 1200 Ruby Ave. School officials made the announcement Monday during a news conference. GICC currently has a middle and high school and a preschool. The addition will accommodate 280 total students. The decision to add...
For the next few months, Grand Island will have only one Runza Restaurant. The longtime location at 1812 N. Webb Road will be demolished this week. A new Runza location, to be built in its place, is expected to open early this fall. Demolition may begin today. The other Runza...
That's how Neal Dethlefs describes his close call with death just over a year ago. If he had left the wedding reception early and gone back to his hotel, he's not sure he'd still be here. If he had been in St. Paul, where he's the Howard County Assessor, he might not be alive today, either.
Five catalytic converters were removed from vehicles in two cases of theft that occurred in Grand Island over the weekend. Converters were taken from three vehicles parked outside a business at 3704 W. 13th St. According to the Grand Island Police Department, the crime occurred early Sunday morning. Sometime between...
Comments / 0