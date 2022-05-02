ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island neighbors: Obituaries for May 2

Grand Island Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island Central Catholic adding elementary school

Grand Island Central Catholic is building a $9 million addition to their current building at 1200 Ruby Ave. School officials made the announcement Monday during a news conference. GICC currently has a middle and high school and a preschool. The addition will accommodate 280 total students. The decision to add...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Webb Road Runza will be demolished this week

For the next few months, Grand Island will have only one Runza Restaurant. The longtime location at 1812 N. Webb Road will be demolished this week. A new Runza location, to be built in its place, is expected to open early this fall. Demolition may begin today. The other Runza...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Watch now: Lincoln nurse, man she helped save reunite one year later

That's how Neal Dethlefs describes his close call with death just over a year ago. If he had left the wedding reception early and gone back to his hotel, he's not sure he'd still be here. If he had been in St. Paul, where he's the Howard County Assessor, he might not be alive today, either.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Grand Island, NE
Obituaries
Grand Island Independent

Five catalytic converters reported stolen in Grand Island

Five catalytic converters were removed from vehicles in two cases of theft that occurred in Grand Island over the weekend. Converters were taken from three vehicles parked outside a business at 3704 W. 13th St. According to the Grand Island Police Department, the crime occurred early Sunday morning. Sometime between...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy