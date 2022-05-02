ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Stocks To Watch For May 2, 2022

By Lisa Levin
  • Wall Street expects Global Payments Inc. GPN to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion before the opening bell. Global Payments shares gained 0.4% to $137.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect The Mosaic Company MOS to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion after the closing bell. Mosaic shares dropped 4.4% to close at $62.42 on Friday.
  • Middlesex Water Company MSEX said its Q1 consolidated operating revenues increased $3.7 million to $36.2 million from the year-ago period. Diluted EPS came in at $0.68 per share, up from $0.39 per share in the year-ago period. Middlesex Water shares gained 0.8% to $89.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Moody's Corporation MCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion. Moody's shares gained 2.1% to $323.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams Companies shares gained 1.7% to $34.87 in pre-market trading.

