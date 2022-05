The Texas A&M baseball team is on a roll. Coming into Tuesday, they’d won 4 straight Southeastern Conference series, (3 against top 25 teams), and 5 straight non-conference games (3 against top 25 teams), which catapulted the Aggies up to #13 in the national rankings. On Tuesday night, the University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks made the journey to College Station to take on the Aggies in a mid-week non-conference tilt. The Aggies took an early one run lead in the bottom half of the first inning when Austin Bost grounded into a fielders choice that scored Kole Kaler, and then extended the lead...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO