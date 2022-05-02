ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

29-year-old man in Upstate Hospital following shooting on Syracuse's Bellevue Avenue

By CNY Central
cnycentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man has been hospitalized following a shooting on Syracuse's south side late Sunday evening. Syracuse Police responded to residence...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Upstate Hospital#Syracuse Police
PIX11

Man sentenced for shooting that nearly hit two children in the Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged gang member from Manhattan was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a June 2021 incident where he fired multiple shots on a Bronx street, narrowly missing two children. The man, 28-year-old Michael Lopez, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on Jan. 28. “A 13-year-old girl and her […]
BRONX, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police: Beware of fake jewelry scam

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local law enforcement is warning of a person selling off fake jewelry in a new scam making its way through Elmira. The Elmira Police Department tweeted a photo of jewelry as an example of what the man has allegedly been selling. EPD said the man, of Indian descent, has reportedly been […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy