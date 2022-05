On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip-off Game 2 against the Miami Heat on the road. Once again, both teams are dealing with notable setbacks. For the Sixers, they lost their MVP-caliber center Joel Embiid during the first round of the playoffs. Although Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his thumb and vowed to put off surgery for now and battle through the pain, another setback came about.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO