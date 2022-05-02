ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Portugal's regulator proposes 'exceptional' electricity tariff cut

By Sergio Goncalves
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LISBON, May 2 (Reuters) - Portugal’s electricity regulator ERSE proposed a 2.6% reduction in regulated tariffs in a bid to protect hundreds of thousands of consumers from skyrocketing prices affecting the Iberian wholesale market MIBEL.

“This exceptional review of tariffs in 2022 is essential to ensure greater tariff stability given the high volatility in energy markets and abnormally high prices in wholesale electricity markets,” regulator ERSE said late on Friday.

ERSE said the cut would be possible due to better than expected “benefits” from the production of wind and solar energy, as well as energy purchase contracts and additional revenues from greenhouse gas auctions.

The cut would help 921,000 Portuguese consumers with contracts based on regulated tariffs, mainly households and small businesses, ERSE said. They represent 15% of the total 6.4 million customers in the country.

ERSE said that after the cut the regulated tariffs would only increase 1.1% compared to the average level of 2021. In Portugal, regulated tariffs serve as a benchmark for liberalised market tariffs and most electricity distributors have similar offers.

European countries are struggling to cope with surging gas and power prices, pushed higher by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and to cushion their effect on spending power.

Brussels agreed last week to allow Spain and Portugal to place a temporary cap on reference prices for natural gas and coal used by power plants of 40 euros per megawatt-hour.

ERSE will hear the views of Portugal’s tariff council, which brings together consumers, companies, the government and municipalities, whose opinion is not binding, before making a final decision by mid-June.

The cut would come into force on July 1 and stay in place until the end of the year. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Ed Osmond)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Energy experts fear Poland will turn to ‘dirty coal’ after Russia cuts off gas supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom has completely cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Both countries are apparently being punished for refusing Russia’s demand that they pay for their gas in roubles and their support of Ukraine.The halt of natural gas transfers is the latest escalation of tensions between Russia and the west amid the war in Ukraine. Moscow has suggested it could cease supplying gas to other European customers.The move has sparked speculation that Poland, Bulgaria and other European nations will invest in renewable technology to reduce reliance on imported energy.Dr Alexander Mihailov, associate professor in economics at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany drops opposition to Russian oil ban, ministers say

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Two senior ministers in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday said Germany would be ready to back an immediate European Union ban on Russian oil imports, and that Europe's biggest economy could weather shortages and price hikes. The comments by Finance Minister Christian Lindner and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Expands Solar Portfolio With Sprng Energy Buy

Shell has signed an agreement with Actis Solenergi to acquire 100 pct of Solenergi Power for $1.55B and with it the Sprng Energy group of companies. — Energy supermajor Shell has signed an agreement with Actis Solenergi to acquire 100 pct of Solenergi Power Private Limited for $1.55 billion and with it the Sprng Energy group of companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tariffs#Solar Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Auction#Lisbon#Erse#Iberian#Portuguese#European
Phys.org

Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage

An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, with acute power shortages affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India's long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country's electricity.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

The New Six Senses in Norway Will Be the World’s First Energy-Positive Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Six Senses already operates 21 hotels and resorts in 17 different countries, but its new Norway location is going to stand out in a big way. Located at the foot of the breathtaking Svartisen glacier, the Six Senses Svart will be the first energy-positive hotel on Earth when it opens in 2024, according to the brand. Inspired by a coastal fisherman’s cabin known as a rorbu, the 94-room hotel will be carefully suspended above the Holandsfjorden fjord via poles that minimize the impact on the surrounding glacial environment. The distinctive building, which takes cues from...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
Reuters

Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia

May 3 (Reuters) - More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kyiv's authorities, Russia's defence ministry said. That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy